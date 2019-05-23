Islamabad Police arrests SHO, Shahzad Town in Farishta murder case

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered for the removal of the SHO and suspension of Superintendent of Police (Rural Zone) Islamabad for their negligence in the case.

The Prime Minister has also sought an explanation from the Deputy Inspector General (Operations) and Inspector General of Police in Farishta case.

Meanwhile, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has strongly condemned the brutal murder of innocent Farishta.

In a tweet, he said those responsible must be brought to justice and Pakistan Army is ready to provide any support in this regard.