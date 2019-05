Mazakrat famed Pakistani actor and singer, Mohsin Abbas and wife Fatima Naqvi welcomed a baby boy yesterday.

Mohsin took to his social handle to announce the news, he wrote,”Hey world, get ready for some more MADNESS. “Haider Abbas Mohsin” has arrived.”

The couple has been married since 2015.

They lost their first born daughter shortly after her birth.

Upon learning the news, Mohsin’s fellow actors from industry congratulated him.

-BY AGHNANOOR