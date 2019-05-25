It’s a reunion for JUNOON

Pakistan’s most loved rock band, Junoon is all set to reunite after 25 years for the sake of Pakistan.

This has brought great news for Junoon’s fan.

Junoon is all set for the World Cup anthem.

Junoon’s main singer, Ali Azmat wrote on his social handle, “Am proud to share this news with you that Junoon is working together on a track for the first time in 15 years to support the Pakistan Cricket Team!”

Junoon’s founder and guitarist Salman Ahmed said, “We have come together for the unity of Pakistan… Our cricket team will hold its head up high.”

Meanwhile Ali shared: “In a video shared with the announcement, Ali says of the song: “This song is for people from all over Pakistan, especially those people who are marginalized. Pakistan also belongs to them.”

-by Aghna Noor