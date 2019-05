Imran Abbas and Javeria Saud’s ramazan transmission, Ehed-e-Ramazan on express channel has grabbed everyone’s attention. As the transmission has entered its final week, Javeria and her family gathered to recite a beautiful naat.

Javeria’s daughter, Jannat recited a beautiful English/Arabic naat.

Video of her reciting naat has gone viral and people are liking it.



-by Aghna Noor