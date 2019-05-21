JI announces anti government protest from June 15

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami has announced country wide protest against the PTI government over soaring inflation and poor economic condition. The protest would start on June 15 from Faisalabad.

The leader of Jamaat-i-Islami Liaqat Baloch announced to start anti government protest. He said the government has burdened the poor with high inflation.

Baloch said the protest would become the voice of poor strata of this country. He said PTI government’s attitude towards opposition to hide its negligence is not good. —NNI