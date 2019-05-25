Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to become parents

India’s most adored comedian, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are going to embrace parenthood soon.

The couple, who got married last year in December, is all set to enter in a new phase in their lives.

Kapil’s mother is currently staying with the couple to take care of the expectant mother.

Ginni’s family has also flown down from Jalander to be with her.

Ginni accompanies Kapil to his sets and everyone makes sure that she is given the best care.

Kapil, who is busy shooting for his show, adjust his shooting schedules in a way that he could spend more time with his ladylove.

