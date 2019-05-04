Khan’s tsunami has flooded country with price hike: Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tsunami has completely flooded the country with the price hike and the common people are worried about their homes and hearths.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Senator Khokhar said that the people are suffering due to inability of the government to run the country.

He said that Pakistan Stock Exchange is on the freefall and the hike in petrol prices will multiply the difficulties of the people.

PPP totally rejects the increase in petroleum prices and demands the government to take back its plan to make peoples life hell, the spokesman to Chairman PPP concluded.