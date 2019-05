Love is pouring from both borders; India and Pakistan.

The two actresses, Mahira Khan and Sonam Kapoor are showering each other with love.

Sonam Kapoor is attending CANNES 2019, while Mahria Khan is missing in the action.

Sonam posted a picture of hers in the red dress with ruffles and it amazed her fan and as well as Mahria.

The Pakistani actress commented,” Finally” with heart-faced emojis

To which Sonam replied, “Miss you here beautiful.”

-by AGHNANOOR