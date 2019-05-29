Mahira Khan fulfill Nida’s wish

Mahira khan visited Indus hospital, korangi on Tuesday

There she met Nida, a cancer patient who is a fan of Mahira and wanted to see her.

Mahira prayed for Nida and asked everyone to pray for her as well.

Nida is a strong strong girl. She said she only gets weak when she sees her mother cry for her… Anyone reading this pray for Nida and her family. May all her wishes come true.. May she be blessed with health and happiness Ameen. https://t.co/PqFwmUiP8Q pic.twitter.com/jwwu3zxKDY — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 28, 2019

Indus hospital also thanked Mahira for visiting Indus hospital and making Nida’s wish come true.

Mahira Khan came to the Indus Hospital to visit Nida, a cancer patient whose wish was to meet the actress. A huge thank you to Mahira for making Nida’s wish come true and for her kind words about The Indus Hospital.#TheIndusHospital #IndusHealthNetwork #Ramazan2019 #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/lskG079OAz — The Indus Hospital (@indus_hospital) May 27, 2019

-by Aghna Noor