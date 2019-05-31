Maryam’s inappropriate tone about PM shows her growing frustration: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan says PML-N leader Maryam Safdar’s inappropriate tone about Prime Minister Imran Khan shows her growing frustration.
In a tweet, she said Maryam Safdar is scared that success of Imran Khan will bring benefits to the country and losses to her party.
مریم صفدر کا وزیر اعظم پاکستان کے متعلق ناشائستہ لب و لہجہ ان کی بڑھتی ہوئی فرسٹریشن کا اظہار ہے۔انہیں خوف ہے کہ عمران خان کی کامیابی سے ملک منافع بخش اور سیاسی جماعت کی آڑ میں ان کی پرائیویٹ لمیٹڈ کمپنی خسارے میں ہو گی۔
