Minister orders reviewing hospitals’ performance on monthly basis

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday ordered for reviewing performance of all public sector hospitals in the province on monthly basis.

She was chairing a meeting of Shahdara Teaching Hospital medical superintendent (MS) and faculty members at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Dr Amir Zaman was also present.

The minister ordered for completing ongoing development projects in Shahdara Teaching Hospital in stipulated period of time.

The MS briefed the minister about monthly performance of the hospital.

Dr Yasmin said the government was determined to eradicate referral system by increasing the number of beds in all government hospitals, adding that soon one hundred more beds would be added to the hospital.

She said that the MS of every hospital would be asked every month about cleanliness, availability of medicines and provision of healthcare facilities to the patients.—APP