Ministry of Postal Services opens its rest houses for general public

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Postal Services has opened its rest houses across the country for the general public.

A notification to this effect has been issued as per the directions of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

The decision has been taken in the context of better utilization of the country’s resources and facilitating the masses.

The people will be able to stay in the government rest houses during their visit of recreational places.

All the rest houses from Karachi to Murree have been revamped on the instructions of Murad Saeed.

The people can avail the facility of residence at these rest houses by paying minimum amount of 1200 rupees and maximum 3000 rupees.

The step will also prove to be helpful in increasing income of the government and reducing expenses of the people.

The people can also get information about the rest houses through the app of Pakistan Post.