Missing Person Commission disposes of 3793 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Person Commission, out of 6051 cases, disposed of 3793 cases upto April 30, 2019 due to efforts of Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Person Commission, Islamabad as per the monthly progress report of April 2019 of cases of alleged enforced disappearances released Saturday by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary of the Commission.

A total number of 5915 cases were received to Missing Person Commission, Islamabad upto March 31, 2019, an official statement said.

During April, 2019, 136 more cases received by Missing Person Commission and the total numbers of cases reached to 6051. It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during the month of April 30, 2019 disposed of 59 cases and now balance number of cases involved is 2258 upto April 30, 2019.

The Missing Person Commission has conducted 715 hearings, 289 hearings in Islamabad, 130 hearings in Peshawar, 172 hearings in Karachi, 54 hearings in Lahore and 70 hearings in Quetta upto April 30, 2019.

The efforts of Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman of Missing Person Commission and other Honorable Members have been appreciated by the relatives and families of missing persons as due to the efforts of Missing Person Commission under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Person Commission, Islamabad which has been disposed of 3793 upto April 30, 2019.

Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman of Missing Person Commission and other Honorable Members of Missing Person Commission have not only given personal hearings to each family of missing person but they also tried their best efforts for earliest recovery of missing persons which have been acknowledge by all concerned.

It is important to note here that Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal as Chairman of Missing Person Commission does not receive any salary and official facilities as he considers performing responsibility of Chairman of Missing Person Commission as his national service.