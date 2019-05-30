MNA Mohsin Dawar arrested from North Waziristan

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar has been arrested in North Waziristan, Aaj News reported.

Mohsin Dawar was on run following the attack on a security check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning.

Three people were killed and five soldiers injured in a clash between security forces and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) protesters on Sunday.

A FIR was lodge against the MNA along with eight others following the attack.

According to military media wing (ISPR), a group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar check post in North Waziristan tribal district.