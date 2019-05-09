More than 1,000 guns seized in Los Angeles raid

LOS ANGELES: More than 1,000 handguns and rifles have been seized in a raid on a mansion in an upscale neighborhood in the US city of Los Angeles, law enforcement authorities said.

The weapons seizure came from an anonymous tip that firearms were being sold illegally out of the home, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) said.

The house, which is mostly hidden from the street by high hedges, is located in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, near the famed Playboy Mansion and the home of Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Video footage taken by local television stations showed Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and ATF agents inspecting enormous piles of handguns and rifles on grey tarpaulins outside the home.

“Pursuant to an anonymous tip, ATF and LAPD became aware of an individual conducting illegal firearms (transactions) outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses,” the ATF said in a statement.

“A large amount of firearms manufacturing equipment and tools have been recovered,” the ATF said.

“While the search warrant continues, there has been more than 1,000 firearms seized,” it said. “ATF and LAPD have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.”

According to the police, one person was arrested and is facing charges of “unlawful transportation, giving and lending an assault weapon.”

He was identified by local media as Girard Damien Saenz, 56.

“I’ve never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years,” LAPD Lieutenant Chris Ramirez told reporters.

“That’s such a big arsenal in a residence in this type of neighborhood,” Ramirez said. “It’s kind of astounding.”

The Los Angeles Times said the home where the weapons were seized belongs to Cynthia Beck, who is married to Gordon Getty, the son of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

The Times said Beck could not be reached for comment and it was unclear “what, if any, connection she had to Wednesday’s events.”

