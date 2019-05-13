NA unanimously approves 26th constitutional amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: Twenty sixth constitutional amendment bill has unanimously been approved in the National Assembly, on Monday.

Under the bill the number of National assembly seats and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa assemblies seats from the Federaly Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will be increased to 12 from 6 and 24 from 16 respectively.

Earlier speaking in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the entire nation stood with the people of tribal areas who had faced difficult times. He asked the provinces to give 3 percent share from the NFC for this purpose as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone cannot meet the development needs of tribal districts.

The prime minister said that no area should get the feeling that they are not owned by Pakistan. “This sense of deprivation is very dangerous because it can be exploited by Pakistan’s enemies and they are doing this. Our development budget should be inclusive. We should try to raise up areas which have been left behind.”