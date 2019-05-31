NAB issues arrest warrants for Zardari in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday issued arrest warrants of former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in case pertaining to mega money laundering.

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave approval for issuance of arrest warrants for the former president.

The bureau will submit the warrants to an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench hearing Zardari’s bail petitions on June 10, requesting it to allow the corruption watchdog to arrest him for investigation into the case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamabad High Court had extended the bail of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur till June 10 in the money laundering case.

During the hearing, the court came down hard on Investigating Officer Muhammad Ali Abro for giving contradictory statements. “A responsible person should appear in court instead,” said one member of the bench.

“Asif Zardari is directly involved in fake bank accounts case and the bureau has enough evidence to arrest him”, the NAB officials said and submitted record of the case in the court.—NNI