NAB moves SC to place Shehbaz on exit control list

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict ordering to remove Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The appeal argued that the leader of opposition was trying to ‘influence’ the probe undertaken by the anti-graft body. It further outlined that “Shehbaz may have absconded the nation” and that the accountability watchdog’s proceedings may come to a halt due to the suspect’s unavailability.

Challenging the LHC verdict, authorities urged the apex court to reinstate Shehbaz’s name on the no-fly list. The accountability body’s authorities argued that the ruling does not state which of the PML-N leader’s rights were being violated by being present on the ECL.

The petition further stated that co-accused Salman Shehbaz had already fled the country.—INP