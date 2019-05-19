NAB not responsible for economic crisis: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that NAB is not responsible for current economic crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad he said that NAB will take every step that will be in the country’s favor and that NAB has never been under any influence.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal says politicizing NAB for taking action against corruption is not in national interest.

He said the anti-graft body will take all steps required in national interest without taking any external pressure.

Chairman NAB said baseless propaganda is being made that business community is being harassed by the Bureau.

He said NAB never intervened into telegraphic transfers of any businessmen. However, NAB has the right to ask any person the source of income that holds public office.

He said NAB will take the cases of money laundering to their logical conclusion.

Javed Iqbal said NAB is a people friendly national institution and our job is to protect the business community.

He said he has directed all NAB regions to take immediate action on complaints received from business community.

However, he said no complaint has so far been received in this regard.

The Chairman said NAB strongly believes in respect of people and never disgraced any individual. He said NAB will never take dictation from any individual or institution.