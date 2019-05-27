NAB questions Nawaz Sharif over illegal use of govt vehicles

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Monday investigated former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz sharif in over illegal use of govt vehicle in Kot lakhpat jail.

According to the sources the team has completed its investigation and has returned after questioning Nawaz Sharif for two hours in Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to the NAB, Sharif had subsequently added 20 of those 34 bulletproof cars to his own motorcade and he, as well as his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, used the vehicles for their personal use too.

Sources said that a four member NAB team questioned Nawaz Sharif that when and how these bulletproof vehicles were purchased?

The NAB team then left Kot Lakhpat jail after the investigation.