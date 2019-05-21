NAB summons Asif Zardari in eighth inquiry on May 23

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has Tuesday summoned former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in an eighth inquiry pertaining to fake bank accounts case on May 23.

The anti-corruption watchdog has alleged that the erstwhile president was involved in illegal allotment of contracts by the Sindh government, and the money was transferred to the account of Nadeem Bhutto who is in charge of Nowdero House.

It has been stated that the expenses of Nowdero House and family’s air travel were paid through the transferred amount of Rs1.70 crore. The NAB has asked Asif Zardari to appear before it and answer these questions as he is aware of important information.

Let it be known that the NAB had already summoned the former president in seven inquiries.—NNI