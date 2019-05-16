Nawaz gives go-ahead to launch anti-govt drive after Eid

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday gave the go-ahead to launch an anti-government movement over rising inflation and devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar after Eidul Fitr.

Sources say the PML-N supremo asked the party leaders who met him inside Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving his seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia case to kick off a campaign against the government over rising inflation and hike in the rupee rate against the dollar after Eid.

He directed the PML-N leadership to convene a meeting to work out a strategy in this regard.

Sources say Nawaz Sharif will be given a briefing on the nature of the agitation drive by party leaders during their next meeting with him. PML-N stalwart and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been tasked to convene meetings of the party’s central and provincial leadership.

Talking to the party leaders, Sharif said the PML-N will no longer remain mum over soaring inflation. “The government’s attitude towards the people is unacceptable at any cost,” he said.

He said he became worried after going through news reports about inflation and the appreciation of the dollar against the rupee.

Sharif felicitated the newly appointed party leaders and directed the party’s central and provincial leaders to become a voice of the people reeling under skyrocketing prices of essential items and inflation.

He said the incumbent government has no intention to give any relief to the masses.

Unfortunately, foreign currency is unavailable in the open market, he lamented, adding the previous PML-N government had stablised the rupee-dollar parity and brought the country on a path of progress.—INP