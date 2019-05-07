Nawaz Sharif leaves for Kot Lakhpat prison

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim Laegue-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif left Jati Umra for Kot Lakhpat jail with a procession of PML-N workers after the expiry of his six weeks bail.

The former Prime Minister left his residence for Kot Lakhpat after breaking fast. Maryam Nawaz has also been accompanying him.

Several party leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer and Hamza Shebaz are the part of his entourage.

Hundreds of PML-N workers showered his vehicle with rose petals to express solidarity with the party supremo.