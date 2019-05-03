Nawaz’s bail plea nothing more than a visa application: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension plea, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has termed the plea nothing more than a visa application by him.

In his tweet, Faisal Javed wrote, “NS appeal in Supreme Court of Pakistan was nothing but clearly a Visa application. All he wanted to do was run away from the country & it has a historical background to it.”

“Great decision by the Top Court as there cannot be 2 separate laws for the powerful and the weak. It’s all curtains to any NRO.”

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had dismissed a petition filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif for an extension in the bail granted to him on medical grounds.

“We gave 6-week bail for the treatment, but the time was utilized in going through tests only”, the CJP remarked. —NNI