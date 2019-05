Minister for Petroleum Omary Ayub Khan says new Petroleum policy will be launched in the next few months and 40 new blocks of oil and gas are being auctioned on which work will start by December 2019.

In a statement, the Minister said Khalifa Point Refinery project (JV between PARCO & ADNOC UAE) ground breaking is also expected by end the end of 2019.

The project will be completed at a cost of 8 Billion dollars with an output of 250,000 barrels per day.