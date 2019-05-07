Next budget to meet public aspirations: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says next budget will meet public aspirations and all allied parties will be taken into confidence before the next budget session of parliament.

Briefing media in Islamabad on Tuesday regarding decisions taken in federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday), the Special Assistant said the cabinet reviewed the issue of energy in depth and the power division was directed to ensure power supply during Sehr and Iftar during Ramazan.

She said the cabinet ratified the ECC decisions of the previous meeting.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said cabinet was briefed by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood regarding initiatives to bring 30,000 Madaris into mainstream. She said they will be linked with the Ministry and act independently.

The education minister apprised the cabinet that one-window registration of these Madaris is important as well as monitoring of their funding.

Education Ministry will also support and give facilities to foreign students studying in these Madaris.

In addition, vocational training and capacity building of Madaris students are also essential in order to give them an opportunity to earn living after graduation.

The cabinet ratified agreement on technical cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil.

It also gave approval to annual report of SECP that will be presented to cabinet.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister said cabinet also approved abolishing of allocation entertainment and gifts in ministries and public sector organizations. It granted approval for extension in acting charge of Chairman Export Processing Zone.

The cabinet also decided that no additional charges will be granted after three months and all posts will be filled in all ministries and divisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Power Omar Ayub said the issue of power theft has been contained to a large extent.

He said there is no load-shedding on 80% of 8783 total feeders in the country.

He said we also wanted to provide electricity during Sehr and Iftar to 60 feeders that were under the load management, but it could not be done due to line losses and stealing.

Omar Ayub said a sum of 61 billion rupees was recovered from electricity thieves in the last five months due to vigorous campaign launched.

During the drive, 4225 arrests were made and 27,000 FIRs lodged against the defaulters.

Omar Ayub Khan said the previous government left a burden of 450 billion rupees in circular debt.

He said this burden will be reduced and hopefully in next two years, the circular debt will be cleared.

He said electric metering will be ensured in next four years in order to overcome line losses.