No cricket for Afridi daughters

Shahid Afridi, former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team recently released his biography “Game Changer” which he co-authored with journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan. In his biography he made some revelations about his personal and professional life.

The cricketer has four daughters and none of them is allowed to play any outdoor sport. He said that,

“there is no public sporting activities for his daughters because of social and religious issues”.

He further added, “that his daughters are good in sports but better in academics and they are allowed to

play sports as long as it’s an indoor sport”. —by Aghna Noor