No more space for corrupt practices, politicians: Ch. Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan has no more space for corrupt practices and corrupt politicians. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is heading towards truly democratic accountability.

The Governor Punjab was addressing an iftaar dinner organized by him in the honor of MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders from South Punjab. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Provincial Ministers and the workers of PTI also attended the iftaar dinner. The Governor also met with the delegation of overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking during iftaar dinner and meeting with the delegation, Ch. Sarwar said that concrete steps instead of temporary measures are being taken to put the country on the track of economic progress. He said that overseas Pakistanis are our priceless asset and their problems will be sorted out on preferential basis.

He said that PM Imran Khan has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan where rights of the people would not be infringed and the criminals would be brought to justice regardless of the fact, how influential he/she is. Everyone shall have access to everyone. He said that PTI is united under the leadership of Imran Khan.

While talking to the overseas Pakistanis, he emphasized that the role which overseas Pakistanis has played for the development of Pakistan cannot be overlooked and InshAllah the incumbent government will take all necessary steps to solve the problems of overseas.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we all are conforming to the vision of Imran khan we are endeavoring to make this country prosperous and peaceful.

InshAllah Pakistan will come out of economic crises as well as other problems and with every passing day Pakistan will make progress by leaps and bounds. He said that it is because of the struggle of PTI workers that we are in government.

Those who attended the iftaar dinner included Punjab Minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, Minister Forests Subtain Khan, Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi, Minister Information Syed Samsam Bukhari, Spokesperson to CM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, MNA Amir Dogar, MNA Sami Gillani, MNA Syed Fakhr e Imam, Deputy Speaker Shaukat Mazari, Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad MNA Nasrullah Dareshak, MNA Zain Qureshi, MPA Peer Zahoor Qureshi, Peer Abbas Ali Shah with other members of assembly, ticket holders and a large number of PTI workers.—INP