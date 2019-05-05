No new tax in Malakand: Murad Saeed

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Sunday said that no new tax would be introduced in Malakand division and Matta and Kabal grid stations would be established to fulfill promises made by PTI to address electricity supply related issues of area people.

Addressing public gathering at Nazarabad area of Matta Swat, federal minister ensured that government would provide electricity keeping in view area demands and priorities. Provincial Livestock Minister Mohibullah Khan, DPO Swat, Deputy Commission Swat, departmental heads of public departments besides large number of party workers also present on the occasion.

Murad Saeed said that these areas were ignored by previous governments but PTI government has taken concrete steps to initiate development in these areas and uplift them like other parts of the province.

He said Swat Motorway would soon be inaugurated and be extended up to Bagh Dhari Swat with an estimated cost of Rs57billion adding it would increase tourism potential of the district.

He said besides establishment of children hospital in Kanjo Township, sui-gas would be provided to citizenry of Kabla and Matta tehsils. He said more airports would be established while Saidu Sharif Airport would be upgraded to facilitate masses and attract foreign and national tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial livestock minister Mohibullah Khan said that exemplary work has been initiated by PTI government compared to last past 70 years.

He said performance of livestock, fisheries, water management and soil conservation would be increased by resolving the problems of these departments.—APP