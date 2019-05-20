No option for opposition but to get on same page: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah has on Monday said that the opposition has no other option but to get on the same page.

The PPP leader said in a media talk that all political parties must unite in the current circumstances. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the economy of the country to a level which is a challenge for all.

“Imran Khan’s agenda is to rule after destroying the people. The deteriorating economy is a proof of the government’s failure. Only politicians can run the country, not a ‘selected’ person.

“Pakistan’s budget used to be formed with the consultation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the past, but the IMF itself is preparing the budget now. The details of the bailout package with the IMF must be presented in the Parliament.”

Khurshid Shah affirmed that his party is trying to improve the situation, not to impair it.—NNI