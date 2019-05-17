Oatmeal and it’s benefits

Oats are the whole grain food and are among the healthiest food.
They are gluten free and a good source of fiber, mineral, vitamins and antioxidants.
Oats are extremely beneficial for health and helps in weight loss, lowers cholesterol, controls sugar level and reduces the risk of a heart disease.
Some of the benefits of oats are:
- Oats are incredibly nutritious:
Oats contain proteins and fats than most of the grains. They also have a good source of fiber and carbs.
They are among the most nutrients dense food one can have in their diet.
- Rich in antioxidants:
Oats contain many powerful antioxidants, including avenanthramides .This helps in reducing blood pressure.
- Oats contain rich soluble fiber called Beta-Glucan:
Oats have Beta-Glucan, a rich soluble fiber. It has numerous benefits. It reduces cholesterol, controls blood sugar level and gives the feeling of fullness.
- Helps you in losing weight:
Oats make you feel full and helps you in losing weight.
- Controls blood sugar level in body:
Oats have soluble fiber Beta-Glucan in them, oats improve insulin sensitivity and controls blood sugar level in body.
- Lowers cholesterol and protects LDL cholesterol from damage:
Oats lowers the risk of heart disease by reducing both total and LDL cholesterol. It also protects LDL cholesterol from oxidants.