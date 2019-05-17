Oatmeal and it’s benefits

Oats are the whole grain food and are among the healthiest food.

They are gluten free and a good source of fiber, mineral, vitamins and antioxidants.

Oats are extremely beneficial for health and helps in weight loss, lowers cholesterol, controls sugar level and reduces the risk of a heart disease.

Some of the benefits of oats are:

Oats are incredibly nutritious:

Oats contain proteins and fats than most of the grains. They also have a good source of fiber and carbs.

They are among the most nutrients dense food one can have in their diet.

Rich in antioxidants:

Oats contain many powerful antioxidants, including avenanthramides .This helps in reducing blood pressure.

Oats contain rich soluble fiber called Beta-Glucan:

Oats have Beta-Glucan, a rich soluble fiber. It has numerous benefits. It reduces cholesterol, controls blood sugar level and gives the feeling of fullness.

Helps you in losing weight:

Oats make you feel full and helps you in losing weight.

Controls blood sugar level in body:

Oats have soluble fiber Beta-Glucan in them, oats improve insulin sensitivity and controls blood sugar level in body.

Lowers cholesterol and protects LDL cholesterol from damage:

Oats lowers the risk of heart disease by reducing both total and LDL cholesterol. It also protects LDL cholesterol from oxidants.