OGRA approves 45 percent hike in prices of gas

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday has approved an increase of 45 percent in prices of gas.

OGRA said that the hike in gas price is made due the devaluation of rupee.

OGRA has proposed increase in prices of gas from July 1. The gas prices will be applied after the notification from government.

Gas price for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consumers has been increased by Rs236 per MMBTU. While, gas price for Sindh and Balochistan has been increased by Rs159 per MMBTU.

According to OGRA the increment in gas prices has been made for financial year 2019-20.