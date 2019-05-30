OGRA proposes Rs. 8.53 per liter increase in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Monday, has once again recommended to increase the prices of petrol by Rs. 8.53 per liter.

According to the details OGRA has sent the summary to Ministry of Petroleum. According to which an increase of up to Rs. 9 per liter is expected to be implemented from June 1.

According to the summary sent by OGRA the new price of petrol will be Rs. 116.95. The price of high speed diesel is recommended to be increased by Rs. 8.99 and the new price of high speed diesel according to the summary will be Rs. 131.31 per liter.

The prices of Kerosene oil is proposed to be increased by Rs. 1.69 per liter, light speed diesel by Rs. 1.68 per liter.