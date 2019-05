KARACHI: Oil and gas reserves have not been found during the drilling off Karachi coast.

According to the sources during the drilling in Pakistan’s territorial waters in Arabian sea oil and gas reserves have not been found.

The drilling process was completed up to 5470 meters on Kekra-1 off Karachi coast.

Exxon Mobil, ENI, PPL and OGDC were drilling the well.

The process of drilling was started in the start of the current year which cost up to $101.3 millions.