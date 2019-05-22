Oil supply from Saudi Arabia will start from June: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said oil supply from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments will start from next month.

In a tweet, he said Saudi Arabia will supply oil worth 3.2 billion dollars per year on deferred payments for three years. He said the Kingdom will supply 275 million dollars’ oil to Pakistan on monthly basis from next month.

The Advisor said oil supply from Saudi Arabia will improve balance of payments. He thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his continuous support to Pakistan.