One killed, four injured in armed clash in Karachi

KARACHI: One person was killed and four others injured in armed clashed in New Sabzi Mandi area of the metropolis on Wednesday.

According to SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, two groups of people exchanged fire over a dispute in New Sabzi Mandi on Superhighway. As a result, a 35-year-old man, Saifur Rehman, son of Azam, was killed, while four others Ghazi, Ismail, Muhammad Ishaq and Shaukat sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and arrested the two accused Momin and Bismiullah involved in firing during the dispute.The police official further said that police have recovered weapons from the arrested accused possession.

A large crowd of area people, including the victim’s family had blocked the Superhighway for two hours to protest against the killing of Saifur Rehman.The SSP assured the protesters that whoever was involved in the incident will be punished according to law.

The body and wounded were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, and treatment, respectively.

