Opposition parties discuss political, economic situation at Iftar dinner

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of leading opposition political parties in Islamabad on Sunday.

The overall political and economic situation of the country was discussed during their meeting.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PTM leaders Ali Wazir, Muhsin Dawar, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch, PPP leaders Khurshid Shah, Raza Rabbani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yousuf Raza Gillani among others attended the event.

Sources said the opposition expressed reservation over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s raids, inflation and devaluation of Pakistani rupee.

The opposition rejected increase in petrol and gas prices, sources said. They said the government’s flawed policies had put the country into crisis situation. “The rising dollar price has made life difficult for common men,” the opposition said.

Akhtar Mengal and Mahmood Khan Achazkzai have excused from attending the meeting due to prior personal commitments.

It was revealed further that a discussion on holding a public protest on a large scale was also conducted during the course of the meeting.

Sources said that Bilawal Bhutto has played an important role to bring the opposition on the same page. Sunday’s iftar dinner could prove an important step for the protest movement against PTI’s Government.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited the leadership of the major opposition parties for a grand Iftar dinner, hours after the party’s core committee decided to expedite efforts for an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr.

Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz had stayed at her son-in-law’s house from where she left for the Zardari House to attend the opposition’s meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan responding to the news of opposition parties meeting over iftar dinner stated that the economy is being used as a source of blackmail by corrupt political mafia.—NNI