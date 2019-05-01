PAF announces to remember its response against India as ‘Operation Swift Retort’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has announced to remember in history its response on February 27 this year against the enemy aggression as “Operation Swift Retort.”

Addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said PAF’s swift response during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, was the demonstration of our firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting nefarious designs of the adversary.

He reiterated his resolve that in case of any misadventure by the adversary, PAF response will be even stronger than before.

At the conclusion of the event, the Air Chief awarded trophies to the bases excelling in various domains.