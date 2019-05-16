Pakistan asks US, Iran to resolve issues through dialogue

Pakistan has asked the United States and Iran to show restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue.
At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the recent developments in the Persian Gulf are disturbing. He said the US decision to deploy aircraft carrier and bombers have added to the tension and the existing precarious security situation in the Middle East.
The spokesperson warned that any miscalculated move can transmute into a large scale conflict.