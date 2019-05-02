Pakistan calls for just and lasting resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

WASHINGTON: At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute along with the Palestine issue to promote international peace and security.

Speaking in the 15-member Council’s debate on the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, pointed out that these disputes have remained on the agenda of the UN almost since its inception. However, the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine continue to endure prolonged repression and denial of their legitimate right to self-determination.

She said it is indeed regrettable that the international community and the UN have been unable to realize just and lasting solutions to these problems.

Maleeha Lodhi said the systematic erosion of established norms of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter has seriously undermined the Council’s ability to resolve these disputes and has worsened an already fragile environment in the Middle East.

Citing unilateral decisions aimed at eroding the longstanding international consensus on the status of Jerusalem and recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Syrian Golan, Ambassador Lodhi warned the Security Council that such measures deal a blow to the rule of international law and frustrate the international community’ efforts to find long-term and peaceful solutions.