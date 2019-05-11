Pakistan, China in contact on Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD: Responding to questions regarding media reports about illegal cross-border matchmaking of law enforcement action on incidents involving Chinese and Pakistani nationals, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stated on Saturday that the relevant authorities from both Governments were in close contact on this issue.

The Spokesperson further added that the Government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated.

“Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts. In this context, a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with our law enforcement officials,” he said in a statement.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject.

“We have noted the statement by the Chinese Embassy referring to investigation by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security on the issue. According to this investigation, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs of Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese nationals.”

He said in the light of the aforementioned statement, it is essential to avoid sensationalization and report on sensitive matters only on the basis of established facts.

The spokesman said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all other relevant departments of the government and the concerned Chinese authorities will continue to coordinate on the matter to address the grievances of the affected individuals, bring the culprits to justice, and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

He underlined that Pakistan and China are ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’.

“Friendship between the two countries enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries. Both sides remain committed to strengthening this abiding friendship and strategic partnership in all dimensions,” he said. —NNI