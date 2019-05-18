Pakistan determined to ensure security of CPEC: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a living example of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and Pakistan is fully determined to ensure the security of the project, Pakistani military spokesperson has said.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of Pakistani army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the remarks while talking to Chinese media in Rawalpindi, Xinhua reported.

Talking about the security measures taken by the army to protect the CPEC, the ISPR chief said that the Pakistani military has raised a whole division-sized force to ensure the security of the CPEC, and they are planning to deploy another division for this purpose.

Ghafoor said that his country faced a very challenging war against terrorism during the last two decades, and now the security situation is under control.

Talking about the CPEC’s role in the country, the officer said that economic prosperity brought by the CPEC will fail the motives of terrorists as with the success of CPEC, more employment and business opportunities will be unveiled and with more economic opportunities coming in, people’s lifestyle will improve and inimical elements will fail gradually.

“The security condition of Balochistan got better since the launch of the CPEC in Balochistan, now there is better infrastructure, many Chinese projects are underway there, and with every coming day, security, development and investment situation will get better in the province. Today’s Gwadar is not what it used to be two years ago and in the future it will be on par with ports of developed countries,” he said.

Briefing about the investment opportunities in Pakistan, Ghafoor said that Pakistan is doing its best to create an environment where investors can come and do their business as the security situation has been greatly improved.

Though there are a few sporadic terrorist incidents, but investors should not be discouraged from these rare attacks and keep their trust intact in peace, Ghafoor noted.—NNI