Pakistan IMF talks in concluding stage, deal likely to finalize soon

ISLAMABAD: The talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have entered in its concluding phase and will likely to finalize soon.

A statement with regard to an agreement between Pakistan and IMF is expected soon, according to a private television channel report Thursday.

Pakistan has prepared a formal application to apply for a stringent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan programme as staff-level agreement is expected to be announced on Friday. The proposed bailout package is expected to range between $7-8 billion.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Raza Baqir is all set to send a draft to the IMF representatives.

According to reports both sides holding the final round of talks today and a deal to be finalized soon, sources at the ministry of finance said. The remaining issues of the fiscal deficit and primary balance will be addressed in the concluding round of talks, sources said.

The officials of Pakistan and the IMF exchanging drafts of the proposed deal which will become the base for a three-year package. The bailout package side is expected upto $6.5 billion, sources added.

The announcement of Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget is likely to be deferred to the second week of June, sources said.

The sides discussed key points regarding the hike in electricity and gas tariffs, withdrawal of subsidies and tax exemptions along with the issues of the value of rupee and interest rates, according to sources.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar also while giving answers in Senate’s Question Hour said the talks with IMF are at the final stage and its details will soon be shared with the parliament.

The minister expressed his views in the Senate and stated that the government is ready for charter of economy if the opposition wants it.

Hammad Azhar told the House that the IMF delegation wanted to meet the parliamentary leaders but no one from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came in the session. “Only Naveed Qamar and Shibli Faraz showed up for the meeting,” he said.

Hammad Azhar further added that the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC) award will be announced soon, as the government is trying to get all the stakeholders on same page. However, the minister said it is difficult to give any specific date as the negotiations are still ongoing which started in January.

According to sources, the government will have to reduce subsidies and take Rs340 billion from consumers in the energy sector only.

Moreover, the SBP would be able to regulate exchange rates independently, and the rate of US dollar would be set without any pressure from the government.—NNI