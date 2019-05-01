Pakistan lodges protest with Afghanistan over attack in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires at Foreign Office on Wednesday and lodged strong protest over a cross-border terrorist attack in North Waziristan last night, launched by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the unfortunate incident resulted in the martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers while seriously injuring seven others.

It said last night, 70-80 terrorists based in Gayan and Bermal districts of Paktika crossed Pak-Afghan border, and launched fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistani military troops operating in North Waziristan district to fence the border.

It said Pakistan military repulsed the attack by these terrorists who after suffering significant casualties fled back to Afghanistan in small groups.

These terrorists were able to escape due to lack of appropriate response by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan Charge d’Affairs was informed that Pakistan strongly protests such provocations which are detrimental to peace and stability along Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Afghan side was urged to take immediate action against the terrorist elements on their side and ensure effective measures so that such incidents are not repeated in future.