Pakistan on path to enduring peace and stability: COAS

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is going through an evolutionary process of its journey to enduring peace and stability after withstanding challenges in recent past.

He was addressing student officers and faculty of Staff Course 2018/19 at Command and Staff College in Quetta today.

Sharing his thoughts on national security, the Army Chief said the process is slow but on a positive trajectory.

He said we need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives.

Acknowledging the contributions and performance of young officers in the counter terrorism operations as well as during recent stand off along eastern border, General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.