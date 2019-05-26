Pakistan ready to hold talks with new Indian Govt on all issues: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan is ready to hold talks with the new Indian government to resolve all outstanding issues.

Addressing an Iftar Dinner in Multan, he said both neighbouring countries should sit on negotiation table to solve issues for the sake of prosperity and peace of the region.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said peace in Afghanistan links with peace in the entire region. He said we always supported the Afghan own and Afghan led reconciliation peace process, which is only way forward.

Expressing concern on recent terrorists attacks in the country, he said this wave could be controlled through the implementation of National action plan.

He said we are trying to get support of all political parties for the creation of southern Punjab province.