Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen ties in diverse fields

BISHKEK: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and defense sectors.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bishkek today.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and security situation in the region, particularly the latest developments in peace process in Afghanistan.

Speaking after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he discussed promotion of economic cooperation with his Russian counterpart.

He said different aspects for enhancing volume of bilateral trade.

Pakistan and Russia also signed a joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space in Bishkek today.

According to the statement, Pakistan and Russia share a common position on the prevention of arms race in outer space and work collectively in various international fora towards that goal.

It said Pakistan and Russia reiterate their commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force in outer space activities. The two countries encourage other responsible space-faring nations to follow this example.

The statement said outer space is being used by an increasing number of states. Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the risks of weaponization of outer space, which threaten the long term sustainability of peaceful space activities.

The statement stressed the need for addressing gaps in the international legal regime governing the exploration and use of outer space with a view to ensuring that no one threatens peaceful activities and applications of space technologies for socio-economic development. The signing of today’s joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space is a reflection of convergence of views between Pakistan adn Russia.