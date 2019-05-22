Pakistan shall continue efforts towards regional peace: NSC

ISLAMABAD: National Security Committee has reiterated that Pakistan shall continue all its efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The forum, which met in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair also discussed and fully supported ongoing efforts towards a sustainable and lasting resolution of country’s economic issues.

In separate session, forum discussed Gilgit-Baltistan reforms.

The Prime Minister directed that the aspirations of people of Gilgit-Baltistan especially the youth must be given preeminence during the decision making process.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & GB Ali Amin Gandapur, Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, DG ISI Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, and senior civil and military officers.