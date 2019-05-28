Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO Richard Morin resigns

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) managing director and chief executive officer Richard Morin on Tuesday resigned from his post.

An emergency meeting of the PSX Board of Directors was held today it was during the meeting in which Morin submitted his resignation. It was approved by the board.

Morin who was the first-ever non-Pakistani chief executive officer of the market was hired back in January of 2018.

PSX board of director had written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan regarding Morin, alleging that while he was the MD in Pakistan, he was running a company abroad.