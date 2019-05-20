Pakistan to be made fastest growing state in region: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan the fastest growing state in the region.

He was addressing fund raising event for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said PTI government has inherited the most difficult circumstances with a record foreign debt and huge economic deficit, but he would prove that the country would grow the fastest in the whole region.

Referring to the meeting of opposition leaders in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said those who are gathering in the name of safeguarding democracy are, in fact the only cause for country’s backwardness.

Imran Khan said Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is the only cancer hospital that is being purely run on donations and where seventy percent of patients are getting free cancer treatment.

He said the people of Pakistan having a distinctive passion for charity are a hope for the country’s prosperity.

He said two cancer hospitals have been completed in Lahore and Peshawar, whereas a state of the art third hospital is being completed in Karachi for cancer patients’ treatment.